Parts of Canada could see wildfires through winter, federal forecast says

The latest federal government forecast says Canada's already unprecedented 2023 wildfire season could continue late into the fall or winter.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said there is potential for increased wildland fire activity from eastern Alberta through to central Ontario at least until the end of this month, while fires in B.C. and the Northwest Territories will continue to smoulder.

Although fall brings cooler nights and fewer lightning storms, a government statement said ongoing warm and dry weather could contribute to new fire starts, and could mean some existing large fires will remain active for months.

Wilkinson also announced $65 million in federal funding for wildfire equipment and other supports for British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Yukon and Northwest Territories.

He said B.C. and the Northwest Territories have signed deals to receive their full allotments under Ottawa's wildfire and equipment fund, amounting to $28.5 million for the territory and $32 million for B.C.

The statement said the Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate fund will provide $256 million to provinces and territories through to 2027.