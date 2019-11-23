Canada warned of fallout on Five Eyes relationship if Huawei allowed on 5G

The spectre of restricting Canada's access to Five-Eyes intelligence, if the Liberal government does not ban Huawei from the upcoming 5G network, was raised Saturday as U.S. lawmakers delivered stern warnings about the Chinese telecom giant.

Democratic and Republican senators attending the Halifax International Security Forum spoke with one voice, saying the dangers of proceeding outweigh the benefits.

Canada is among a handful of select Western democracies with a decades-long intelligence-sharing arrangement with Washington. The Five Eyes countries also include Australia, New Zealand and Britain.

Canada's participation could be in jeopardy, said a leading Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence committee.

"It would make it very difficult to have a full intelligence sharing information with a partner who has installed a direct line to Beijing," said Maine Senator Angus KIng, who noted he was not speaking for the Trump administration, but as a committee member.

The U.S. has been urging allies to reject Huawei participation in building the new 5G wireless network over fears that Chinese intelligence services could have easy access to data through the company.

Some of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partners, notably Australia, have heeded the warnings, but Canada's Liberal government is still reviewing the issue and his signalled a decision likely won't come until next year.

King said there was bipartisan agreement in Washington when it comes to Huawei.

"We differ sometimes on issues, but not on this one," he said. "The risks of Huawei coming into your country far outweigh any benefits."

Information potentially at risk

Republican Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the foreign relations committee, urged the Canadian government to pay attention to its intelligence services and choose security over consumer convenience.

"I would hope the Canadian government — like any government — as they sort through this get briefed by their intelligence agencies as to the risks involved with signing up with a company that is fully controlled by the Chinese Communist Party," said Risch.

"When any information goes to Huawei or through Huawei, the Chinese Communist Party will have access to that information. Is it worth it to save a little money by buying a cheaper system? My conclusion is a resounding no. I would hope the Canadian government will reach the same conclusion."

During a security forum session Friday, he said the top secret briefings he's received have convinced him there is a clear danger and all of that information has been shared with the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service and other agencies.

"Canadian intelligence agencies are fully informed on this issue," he said.