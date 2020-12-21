Canada 'ready to discuss' waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines

International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is committed to making COVID-19 vaccines readily available around the world and will consider waiving intellectual property (IP) rights enjoyed by vaccine makers to try and bolster that access.

In a statement, Ng said Canada is "ready to discuss proposals on a waiver for intellectual property (IP) protection, particular to COVID-19 vaccines, under the WTO Agreement on TRIPS."

This is a reference to the World Trade Organization's agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), which governs the transfer of property on everything from music copyrights to vaccine-manufacturing specifics.

While open to a discussion about loosening protections, Ng said Canada "firmly believes in the importance of protecting IP, and recognizes the integral role that industry has played in innovating to develop and deliver life-saving COVID-19 vaccines."

She also suggested there are "barriers to vaccine access" that are "unrelated to IP, such as supply chain constraints."

Ng said Canada has already committed $940 million to the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator and the COVAX Facility to support low- and middle-income countries in accessing COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments.

Strong IP protections

Any move to do away with IP protections will be fiercely opposed by some of the makers of these COVID-19 products, who spent billions of dollars to develop the shots and expect a return on investment.

While some companies, like AstraZeneca, have agreed to sell their vaccines on a not-for-profit basis, others, like Pfizer, did not receive government funds to research and develop a shot and expect to make a profit by selling their life-saving creations.

U.S. President Joe Biden's trade representative, Katherine Tai, signalled this week that the U.S. would be open to the IP move in an effort to boost production in poorer countries where access to vaccines has been limited.

Canada, the U.S. and the European Union have been under pressure from progressive groups and the World Health Organization (WHO) to surrender IP rights as COVID-19 cases mount in some countries.

This week, a group of 65 MPs wrote a letter urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to support the proposed WTO waiver.

In a statement, Diana Sarosi, the director of policy and campaigns at Oxfam Canada, a non-profit dedicated to eradicating poverty, criticized Canada's "wait and see approach."

"What the world needs is a full backing by Canada to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. This waiver will pave the way for increasing the global supply of vaccines and will fundamentally alter the trajectory for the world's poorest and most vulnerable to escape the depths of the pandemic," Sarosi said.

"Canada continues to prioritize profits over public health."

U.S. about-face

The U.S. and several other countries previously blocked negotiations at the WTO over a proposal led by India and South Africa to waive protections for some patents and technology and boost vaccine production in developing countries.

The initial IP waiver proposal by India and South Africa included vaccines, treatments, diagnostic kits, ventilators, protective gear and other products needed to battle the pandemic.

The U.S. about-face on the issue has caught other wealthy nations off guard.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government suggested doing away with IP rights would not solve the current COVID-19 vaccine crunch.

"The limiting factor in vaccine manufacturing is production capacity and high-quality standards, not patents," a German government spokesperson said. "The protection of intellectual property is a source of innovation and must remain so in the future."