The photo op. Talking points. Those attack ads that everyone loves to hate. Why do parties seemingly use the same tactics in election campaign after election campaign?

It's all about control, according to party insiders from the Liberals, the Conservatives and the NDP. And there is a well-considered, well-thought-out reason for almost everything you see and hear in the lead-up to October's election day in Canada.

Using their behind-the-scenes experiences — and some historical examples — CBC's Power and Politics host Vassy Kapelos pulls back the curtain on some of the most well-worn, oft-used tactics of political campaigns.

Talking points

You know them when you hear them. The same lines, repeated over and over and over, by the party leader and candidates — so often that, by the end of the campaign, you can recite the lines right along with them.

But that's only one reason parties rely so heavily on talking points.

Talking points are a public relations tool used by politicians and parties at every level. The intention is to keep politicians on track and ensure the party message sinks into the public consciousness, but some experts say sticking too close to a talking point risks losing the message entirely. 7:32

Photo ops

A leader, a podium and a carefully chosen backdrop of "everyday Canadians." That's what the campaign photo op has, for the most part, evolved into these days. Parties know a photo op can make or break a campaign. Those that go well just fade into memory.

Those that don't can haunt a leader for years — even decades — after the vote.

Can one bad photo op make or break a leader’s chances at winning an election? Strategists stage events that are highly controlled and co-ordinated to avoid the risk of being derailed by gaffes. But you can’t avoid them all, and experts say being too controlled can sometimes be just as risky. 7:11

Attack ads

Going into every election, many leaders pledge to run a positive campaign. And study after study suggests Canadians don't like negativity — either on the campaign trail, or in the ads they see on TV or in social media. So why do so many parties rely on them come election time? Insiders say they have impact.

But they can backfire, too.

It’s widely known that most people don’t like negative ads, so why do parties rely on them when election time comes around? Political strategists say even though people they don't like them, they are one of the most effective tools for changing public opinion. But there are unofficial rules, and if they aren’t followed they can be disastrous for parties. 7:21

Fake news

There doesn't have to be an election going on to prompt a tidal wave of news and information in your favourite feeds. But it is increasingly impossible to assume that all of it is accurate or even true. So how do you discern the real from the fake?

Here's a short primer on what to look for and how to protect yourself from falling for election disinformation and misinformation.

Whether during an election or just a regular day of the year, people are bombarded with news and information in their feeds. So how do we know what's true and what's false? A lot of it unravels with a little digging. We show you what to look for and how to protect yourself from falling for disinformation and misinformation. 6:56

Debates

They've been part of the Canadian election landscape since 1968. And a lot of time and energy is spent preparing party leaders for the main, televised campaign debate. They draw big audiences, but do they change votes?

On this question, party strategists and political scientists diverge.