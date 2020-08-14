Canada/U.S. border restrictions extended into 2021

The federal government has extended restrictions at the Canada-U.S. land border for another 30 days — until Jan. 21 — according to Public Safety Canada.

The world's longest international border has been closed to non-essential travel for months, although essential workers — such as truck drivers and health care professionals — are still able to cross by land. Canadians also are still able to fly to U.S. destinations.

Americans wishing to travel to Canada must prove to the Canada Border Service Agency that their visit is for an essential purpose or they have immediate family in Canada, they have no COVID-19 symptoms and they have a 14-day quarantine plan — unless they can prove they are exempted.

With COVID-19 caseloads still rising swiftly across the United States, the U.S. and Canadian governments have mutually agreed to continue restricting movement across the world's longest international border.

The federal government also has curbed the movement of Americans through Canada on their way to Alaska. U.S. travellers destined for the northern state have been limited to five crossings in Western Canada and they must commit to taking a direct route.

Those five border crossings are: Abbotsford-Huntingdon, Kingsgate and Osoyoos in British Columbia, Coutts in Alberta and North Portal in Saskatchewan.

Americans looking to travel to Alaska who try to enter Canada at a different port of entry will be turned away.

Complete details of Canada's border restrictions, including rules around family reunification, compassionate grounds for entry and the rules for international students, can be found on the CBSA website.