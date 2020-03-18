Talks to restrict non-essential travel between Canada and U.S. continue this morning

Canadian and U.S. officials are still hammering out details about a nearly unprecedented deal to close the shared border to non-essential travel, with both sides hoping to make an announcement today, according to sources.

Once finalized, the mutual agreement would close the border to tourists and shoppers while still allowing Canadians to return home as both countries try to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The final deal is expected to allow some commercial traffic to continue to keep critical supply chains intact.

A source with direct knowledge of the deal said there is an understanding that these measures will be hurtful to both countries, but there's hope it will be short term.

The main conversations Wednesday morning are happening between Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and the U.S. Department of State, as well as the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Homeland Security.

The agreement would limit cross-border travel to essential activities: for example, the critical delivery of goods by truck drivers.

A senior Canadian official told CBC News one of the challenges in the discussions is defining essential travel. For example, it's unclear how strictly the rules would apply to people — on either side of the border — wanting to visit family members.

CNN first reported the development Tuesday night. Sources have confirmed the accuracy of the report to CBC News and Radio-Canada.

Speaking on CBC News Network's Power & Politics on Tuesday evening, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said conversations between U.S. and Canadian officials are happening "incredibly rapidly."

"On both sides of the border, there's a desire to curtail non-essential travel, and we'll have more to say about that at the conclusion of those conversations," she told host Vassy Kapelos.

'The relationship is outstanding': Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously resisted closing the border to Canada's closest ally and most important trading partner — but he did not rule it out.

Another source told Radio-Canada the temporary exemption would have been perceived by the White House "as a sign of friendship" from Canada that would allow for goodwill in the border negotiations.

"It's a matter of time," that source told Radio-Canada, adding that there was a strong desire in Ottawa and Washington to move quickly as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

U.S. President Donald Trump, asked about the prospect of closing the northern border at his own White House news conference earlier Tuesday, signalled that talks were in progress.

"I don't want to say that, but we are discussing things with Canada, and we are discussing things with Mexico, quite honestly," he said.

"The relationship is outstanding with both — outstanding."