Canada-U.S. border will remain closed until September 21

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced Friday that the federal government will extend the Canada-U.S. land border closure for another 30 days until September 21.

The closure to non-essential travel has been in place for months, but with caseloads still high in many U.S. states, the two governments have mutually agreed to continue restricting movement across the world's longest international border.

"We will continue to do what's necessary to keep our communities safe," Blair said in a tweet.

The closure has resulted in a dramatic drop in traffic between the two countries although essential workers — like truck drivers and health-care professionals — are still able to cross by land despite the restrictions. Canadians are still able to fly to U.S. destinations.

The federal government has also moved to curb the movement of Americans through Canada who are ostensibly on their way to Alaska. U.S. travellers destined for the northern state have been limited to five crossings in Western Canada and they must commit to taking a direct route.