Canada-U.S. border to remain closed until at least Feb. 21

The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Feb. 21.

Restrictions on non-essential travel aim to limit the spread of COVID-19

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Windsor, Ont. The border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Feb. 21 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Rob Gurdebeke/The Canadian Press)

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair today announced the latest extension to international travel restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Our government will continue to ensure the safety of Canadians against COVID-19 and base our decisions on the best public health advice available," Blair tweeted.

The Canada-U.S. agreement bars entry to most travellers who are not Canadian citizens, permanent residents or people entering from the U.S. for "essential" reasons.

It took effect in late March.

