Canada-U.S. border to remain closed until at least Feb. 21
Restrictions on non-essential travel aim to limit the spread of COVID-19
The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Feb. 21.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair today announced the latest extension to international travel restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
We are extending restrictions on non-essential travel with the United States until February 21st, 2021. Our Government will continue to ensure the safety of Canadians against <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> and base our decisions on the best public health advice available.—@BillBlair
"Our government will continue to ensure the safety of Canadians against COVID-19 and base our decisions on the best public health advice available," Blair tweeted.
The Canada-U.S. agreement bars entry to most travellers who are not Canadian citizens, permanent residents or people entering from the U.S. for "essential" reasons.
It took effect in late March.
