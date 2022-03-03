Canada prepared to welcome an 'unlimited number' of Ukrainians fleeing war, minister says

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced Thursday the federal government has created two new pathways for Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn country to come to Canada — part of a plan to accept an "unlimited number" of people who want to leave.

To start, Fraser said his department has created a new visa category that will allow a limitless number of Ukrainians to come to Canada to live, work or study here for up to two years. People accepted under this unique program will have an open work or study permit and employers will be free to hire as many Ukrainians as they want.

Fraser said the federal government is waiving most of the typical visa requirements but applicants will still need to supply biometrics and undergo a background screening process before leaving for Canada.

Fraser said the department is prepared for a possible influx of Ukrainians and there are biometric kits and personnel ready to assist would-be applicants at diplomatic posts in Warsaw, Vienna and Bucharest and at 30 other locations throughout Europe. Canada is also waiving application fees for all Ukrainians who want to avail themselves of this program.

NDP wants Canada to drop visa requirement

Fraser also announced the government is introducing an "expedited path" to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada. The minister said a "wider circle of family members" will be able to sponsor Ukrainians who want to come to Canada on a more permanent basis.

Some critics, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, have called on the government to drop the visa requirement altogether to allow all Ukrainians to travel to Canada unencumbered.

WATCH | Canada introducing two new pathways for Ukrainians fleeing war to come to this country:

Canada announces new options for Ukrainians to come to Canada Duration 2:41 Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced new programs that will help support Ukrainians fleeing war make their way to Canada to work, study or reunite with their families. 2:41

Asked about the possibility of visa-free travel for Ukrainians, Fraser said that sort of change would require 12 to 14 weeks of work to implement because the department's IT systems would need "certain renovations" and airlines would have to change their normal processes. He said the situation is urgent and there's no time for a three-month delay.

Fraser also said it's prudent to conduct background checks on all applicants to weed out any Russian collaborators. He said a blanket visa waiver would mean some people could "slip through the cracks," including people aligned with Russia who have attacked Ukrainian forces in the breakaway regions of the Donbas.

Canada slaps massive tariff on all Russian imports

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also announced Thursday more measures to tighten the screws on the Russian economy.

As punishment for what Freeland called a "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine, Canada is slapping a steep 35 per cent tariff on all exports from both Russia and Belarus — a country that has been used as a staging ground by Russian troops. The change could effectively halt all trade between Canada and these former Soviet bloc countries.

Canada is also levying sanctions on two major Russian oil and gas producers, Rosneft and Gazprom. The move follows an earlier decision to halt all petroleum imports from Russia.

With the addition of these two major oil companies, Canada has now sanctioned more than 1,000 Russian individuals and entities.

WATCH: The refugee crisis at the Poland-Ukraine border is getting worse

The growing humanitarian crisis at Poland-Ukraine border Duration 2:16 A train station near the Poland-Ukraine border is the site of a growing humanitarian crisis as many Ukrainians arrive without money and an uncertain future ahead, something Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly witnessed first-hand. 2:16

Freeland said Canada and its G7 partners already have imposed the strongest sanctions ever inflicted on a major economy. She said "more will follow in the days to come" as Russian forces continue to bombard Ukrainian cities with rockets and missiles.

"We will do everything in our power to make sure President Putin and his accomplices pay the price of this grave historical mistake," Freeland said. "We cannot allow him to succeed and we will not."

Freeland said Western actions have crippled the Russian economy.

The country's central bank has hiked the benchmark interest rate to 20 per cent — a move that will obliterate Russian savings and push up the price of everything. The country's stock exchange has been shuttered for four days.

Two major credit rating agencies, Moody's and Fitch, have downgraded Russian government debt to junk status, which will make it increasingly difficult for Putin and his regime to borrow any money to fund its war machine. The country's currency, the ruble, has been on a precipitous decline since the invasion and the resulting sanctions, dropping in value by some 30 per cent against the U.S. dollar.

"The economic costs of the Kremlin's barbaric war machine are already high and they will continue to rise," Freeland said. "I do want the Russian leadership to understand that we're going to keep going. There is a tremendous willingness among the world's democracies to just continue ratcheting up the pressure."