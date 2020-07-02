Canadian travellers to United Kingdom not required to quarantine starting Monday

Canadians travelling to the United Kingdom will not be required to quarantine upon arrival as of Monday, regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The British Department for Transport said Canada and other countries are moving to its "green" list for travel because visitors from those countries pose a low risk to public health in the United Kingdom.

The department said travellers from Canada will still need to take COVID-19 tests within three days before leaving for the U.K. and within another two days after arrival.

The change will take effect Aug. 30.

The United Kingdom has also added Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Switzerland and the Azores to the "green" list.

A traveller arrives at Heathrow Airport. The United Kingdom has added Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Switzerland and the Azores to its green list. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

"The data for all countries will be kept under review and the government will not hesitate to take action should the data show that countries' risk ratings have changed," the department said.

The U.K. High Commission in Ottawa announced the new changes in a post on its Twitter account.

"[Canada] has been added to the U.K.'s green list," the commission said.

"This will make it easier for those looking to reconnect with family, friends and businesses in the U.K."

Thailand and Montenegro added to 'red' list

The United Kingdom is adding Thailand and Montenegro to its "red" list, saying the increased case counts in those countries pose a higher risk to public health.

"Passengers arriving in the U.K. from these red list destinations will need to isolate for 10 days in a managed quarantine facility and follow the necessary testing requirements," the department said.

Many British Canadians were frustrated after being snubbed by the plan to ease quarantine restrictions for entry to England and Scotland last month.

The United Kingdom countries announced on July 28 that travellers who were fully vaccinated in the United States or Europe would not have to quarantine upon arrival.

Before the changes that were announced Thursday, travellers from Canada to the U.K. needed to take a COVID-19 test no more than three days before their arrival, book and pay for two other tests after they arrive and quarantine in the place they were staying for 10 days.

British Canadians make up a large segment of the Canada's population. In the 2016 census, 32.5 per cent of the Canadian population reported having some ancestry from the British Isles, with 6.3 million people of English origin, 4.8 million of Scottish origin and 4.6 of Irish origin.

