Canada to send Ukraine lethal military equipment worth $7.8M

The federal government will send Ukraine $7.8 million worth of lethal military equipment to bolster its defences ahead of a possible Russia invasion.

"In light of the seriousness of the situation, and following conversations with our Ukrainian partners, I've approved the provision of $7.8 million worth of lethal equipment and ammunition," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a Monday news conference.

"The intent of this support from Canada and other partners is to deter further Russian aggression."

The government also says it will make a new $500 million loan available to Ukraine after previously announcing a separate $120 million loan in January.

Ukrainian officials have for weeks been asking western allies to supply lethal military equipment in response to Russia massing more than 100,000 soldiers near Ukraine's border. Several of Canada's NATO allies, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have started shipping weapons and ammunition to Ukraine already.

But Ottawa had until Monday resisted Ukraine's pleas for lethal equipment, opting instead to provide the Ukrainian military with non-lethal aid such as body armour and metal detectors.

The decision to now provide Ukraine with lethal equipment comes as NATO members appear to be planning for an imminent Russian invasion.

Canada and the U.S. closed their embassies in Kyiv and moved diplomats to the western part of the country over the weekend.

Canada also pulled its military trainers out of Ukraine just weeks after it announced a plan to extend and expand the training mission known as Operation Unifier.

Russia continues to deny it has plans to invade Ukraine, but it has assembled more than 100,000 troops and marines, as well as an arsenal of sophisticated weapons, on Ukraine's northern and eastern borders and in the Black Sea to the south. Washington has warned that military action could begin as soon as the middle of this week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine be barred from joining NATO and has called for NATO members to cease troop rotations through Eastern Europe.