Boris Johnson's downfall won't affect trade talks with U.K., Ottawa says

The Canadian government says the ousting of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson by his party will not affect Canada's negotiations on a free-trade agreement.

A spokesperson for International Trade Minister Mary Ng said negotiations on the new deal will continue smoothly as Canada and the U.K. share a long history and close ties.

In a statement outside Downing Street today, Johnson said he will be stepping down as prime minister in response to demands from Conservative MPs and a string of resignations among his ministers.

He said he intends to stay on until a new leader is chosen but he is facing calls to leave office immediately, including from former Conservative prime minister John Major.

Johnson championed closer links with Canada, including on trade, after the U.K. left the European Union, kicking off negotiations on a free-trade agreement.

Canada and Britain are negotiating a new bilateral trade deal because the trade deals the two had under the Canada European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement dissolved when the U.K. left the European Union.