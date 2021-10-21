Canada quietly lifts blanket travel advisory related to COVID-19

Canada has quietly lifted a blanket advisory against all non-essential travel outside the country which had been in place since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Under the previous guidelines, the government advised all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, to avoid non-essential international travel.

The advisories for each country have now reverted to the four levels that existed prior to the pandemic:

Exercise normal security precautions.

Exercise a high degree of caution.

Avoid non-essential travel.

Avoid all travel.

The new advisories can be found on the government's Travel Advice and Advisory website. A blanket advisory against all cruise travel remains in place.

Global Affairs Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada were not immediately available for comment.