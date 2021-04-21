Canada eyes policy on travel from India in response to massive outbreak

Canada's top public health doctor says the federal government is looking into flights arriving from India as that country struggles with a massive surge in its COVID-19 caseload.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Ottawa generally has opted for travel measures that are not country-specific — such as a pre-boarding tests for COVID-19, tests on arrival and government-mandated quarantines.

But she said India could be a special case due to a "variant of interest" there that may be fuelling a massive COVID-19 outbreak.

India recorded nearly 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday alone, with 2,000 more deaths linked to the virus.

According to the federal government, 35 flights from India have arrived in Canada in the last two weeks, bringing with them with at least one case of COVID-19.

Ontario's government says it is "pleading" with Ottawa to ban travel from India and other hot-spot countries.

The provincial government says cases of COVID-19 are pouring in through international borders.

Ontario Progressive Conservative House leader Paul Calandra recently told the provincial legislature that the federal Liberals must act now to prevent more variants from infiltrating Canada.