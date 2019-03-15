Canada's threat level unchanged, police presence bolstered after New Zealand mosque attacks

Canada's threat level remains unchanged after the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that have left dozens dead and injured, says Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the attacks "one of New Zealand's darkest days" after at least 49 people were killed and 20 seriously injured in shootings at two mosques filled with worshippers during Friday prayers.

A man in his 20s has been charged with murder and will appear in court on Saturday, said police.

Ardern said the national security threat level in New Zealand was being raised to the second highest level.

Goodale said the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which includes New Zealand, can count on Canada's support.

"Everybody has the right to practise their faith and culture without fear. Canada is closely following the appalling terrorist attack in New Zealand," he tweeted.

"At this time there is no known nexus to Canada and Canada's threat level remains unchanged at 'medium.'"

Canada's national terrorism threat level has hovered at medium since October 2014 — meaning a violent act of terrorism could occur in the near term.

Canadian police on alert

Quebec City police, who dealt with the mosque attack two years ago that killed six people, say they will be paying close attention to security around mosques in the coming days.

Police in Ottawa have said they'll bolster their presence outside mosques in the nation's capital.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted condolences to the people of New Zealand.

"Attacking people during prayers is absolutely appalling, and Canada strongly condemns today's shootings in New Zealand," he tweeted Friday morning.

"Our thoughts and hearts go out to the victims and their families, and we join New Zealanders and Muslim communities around the world in grieving."

Attacking people during prayers is absolutely appalling, and Canada strongly condemns today’s shootings in New Zealand. Our thoughts and hearts go out to the victims and their families, and we join New Zealanders and Muslim communities around the world in grieving. —@JustinTrudeau

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called the attack "a despicable act of evil," tweeting: "There are no words strong enough to condemn this kind of vile hatred. I am praying for peace for the families of those lost and recovery for those injured."

Freedom has come under attack in New Zealand as peaceful worshippers are targeted in a despicable act of evil. All people must be able to practice their faith freely and without fear. 1/2 —@AndrewScheer

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh echoed those sentiments online.

"Islamophobia kills — and has no place anywhere in the world."