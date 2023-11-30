Canada, New Zealand, Australia call for efforts toward 'sustainable ceasefire' in Israel-Hamas war

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joining allies in calling for "efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire" in the Israel-Hamas war — the first time the government of Canada has officially used the word "ceasefire" in relation to the conflict.

Trudeau and the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand issued a joint statement Tuesday calling for the resumption of the seven-day pause in fighting that ended earlier this month.

"The recent pause in hostilities allowed for the release of more than 100 hostages and supported an increase in humanitarian access to affected civilians," the statement said.

"We want to see this pause resumed and support urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire."

The joint statement with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon marks the first time Trudeau has used the term "ceasefire" in reference to the Israel-Hamas war. He previously called for a humanitarian pause in the conflict.

"This cannot be one-sided. Hamas must release all hostages, stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields, and lay down its arms," the statement said.

The statement also said there is no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza. The three leaders say they support Palestinians' right to self-determination and oppose the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

Their statement also affirms Israel's right to exist, condemns Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel — which killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials — and demands that Hamas release all remaining hostages.

"We recommit ourselves to working with partners toward a just and enduring peace in the form of a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognized borders," the prime ministers said.

The statement comes ahead of a UN General Assembly vote on a non-binding draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

That vote follows the United States' decision on Friday to veto a resolution at the UN Security Council that called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza.

The Gaza health authority — which is controlled by Hamas, a listed terrorist entity in Canada — reported Monday that more than 18,200 Gazans have been killed since Oct. 7.

More to come ...