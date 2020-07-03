Canada suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong over new security law

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong as part of a package of responses to the new security law China has imposed on the territory.

"This process demonstrated disregard for Hong Kong's basic law and the high degree of autonomy promised for Hong Kong under the 'one country, two systems' framework," Champagne said.

"Hong Kong's role as a global hub was built on that foundation. Without it, Canada is forced to reassess existing agreements."

In a statement, Champagne says Canada will also treat sensitive goods being exported to Hong Kong as if they were being sent to mainland China.

That means outright banning some military-related goods from being traded there.

READ | Canada's statement on Hong Kong's new security law:

China imposed strict new controls on Hong Kong this week, in what Champagne calls a violation of the "one country, two systems" philosophy that was supposed to last 50 years after Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is a firm believer in the "one country, two systems" framework for Hong Kong and will stand up for its people.

Trudeau said Canada is also looking at other measures, including immigration. Other countries are considering offering asylum. About 300,000 Canadians live in Hong Kong.

Canada's moves follow measures taken by the United States earlier this week to tighten trade with Hong Kong and stop selling it military equipment.

"Canada will continue to support the many meaningful exchanges between Canada and Hong Kong, while standing up for the people of Hong Kong," Champagne's statement read.

Champagne also said advisories for those travelling to Hong Kong have been updated in order to notify Canadians "of the potential impacts of the new national security legislation."