Canada will send $9M worth of howitzer replacement barrels to Ukraine

Canada will announce later today that it is spending $9 million on replacement barrels for the howitzers it shipped to Ukraine earlier this year, CBC News has learned.

Canada sent four M-777 howitzers to Ukraine earlier this year

Murray Brewster · CBC News ·
Canada sent four M777 155-millimetre howitzers to Ukraine earlier this year, the barrels of which have to be swapped out after firing as many as 2,500 rounds. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

The barrels on modern artillery guns, such as the M-777 howitzer, have to be replaced after firing as many as 2,500 rounds.

Defence Minister Anita Anand will announce the donation during a meeting with NATO allies in Brussels, a government source with knowledge of the file said Wednesday.

Earlier this spring, the Liberal government sent Ukraine four M-777 howitzers out of the army's stock of 37 155-millimetre guns.

At the end of May, it announced that Canada was sending 20,000 rounds of ammunition and was in talks to purchase an additional 100,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.

A shortage of artillery and ammunition has undermined Ukraine's efforts to fight off the Russian invasion, which began on Feb. 24.

The U.S. has supplied over 100 155-millimetre towed howitzers, including M-777s.

Murray Brewster

Senior reporter, defence and security

Murray Brewster is senior defence writer for CBC News, based in Ottawa. He has covered the Canadian military and foreign policy from Parliament Hill for over a decade. Among other assignments, he spent a total of 15 months on the ground covering the Afghan war for The Canadian Press. Prior to that, he covered defence issues and politics for CP in Nova Scotia for 11 years and was bureau chief for Standard Broadcast News in Ottawa.

