Canada will send $9M worth of howitzer replacement barrels to Ukraine

Canada will announce later today that it is spending $9 million on replacement barrels for the howitzers it shipped to Ukraine earlier this year, CBC News has learned.

The barrels on modern artillery guns, such as the M-777 howitzer, have to be replaced after firing as many as 2,500 rounds.

Defence Minister Anita Anand will announce the donation during a meeting with NATO allies in Brussels, a government source with knowledge of the file said Wednesday.

Earlier this spring, the Liberal government sent Ukraine four M-777 howitzers out of the army's stock of 37 155-millimetre guns.

At the end of May, it announced that Canada was sending 20,000 rounds of ammunition and was in talks to purchase an additional 100,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.

A shortage of artillery and ammunition has undermined Ukraine's efforts to fight off the Russian invasion, which began on Feb. 24.

The U.S. has supplied over 100 155-millimetre towed howitzers, including M-777s.