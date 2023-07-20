Content
Canada's new round of sanctions hits Russian celebrities, Wagner Group members

The federal government is sanctioning more Russians it accuses of supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and mercenary violence in Africa.

Foreign affairs minister announces new sanctions against 38 individuals and 25 entities

A woman in a white shirt speaks near three microphones.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly gives a statement during an informal meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers at Oslo City Hall in Oslo, Norway on June 1, 2023. (Hanna Johre/NTB/AFP/Getty Images)

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has announced new sanctions against 38 individuals and 25 entities.

The list focuses on the paramilitary Wagner Group, which has sent combatants to Ukraine and across Africa.

The sanctions also target Russia's nuclear, drone and cultural industries, in response to that country's attacks on Ukraine's nuclear and cultural sites.

Those sanctioned include actors and singers. The sanctions mean they cannot have business dealings with Canadians or travel to Canada.

The Conservatives have called on Ottawa to list the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization, but bureaucrats testified in June that doing so might make it harder to prosecute Russia for war crimes.

