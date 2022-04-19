Skip to Main Content
Politics

Canada imposes sanctions on Vladimir Putin's daughters

The government has announced a round of new sanctions targeting individuals with ties to the Russian government, including President Vladimir Putin's daughters.

Putin's daughters highlight a new list of 14 individuals being sanctioned in response to war on Ukraine

CBC News ·
Katerina Tikhonova, daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, takes part in a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia in June 2021. Canada has announced it will be imposing sanctions on her. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters)

The government has announced a round of new sanctions targeting individuals with ties to the Russian government — including President Vladimir Putin's daughters.

Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, Putin's adult daughters, are among 14 individuals being added to Canada's sanctions list as Russian forces step up attacks in their battle for control of Eastern Ukraine.

Canada's move to sanction Putin's daughters comes after the U.S. and the U.K. made similar announcements earlier this month.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden held a call with allied leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to discuss the ongoing war and measures to hold Russia accountable.

Maria Lavrova, the wife of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, was also named in the latest round of sanctions.

A woman walks next to a damaged building after a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Felipe Dana/The Associated Press)

Russia has ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, intensifying its assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of kilometres long in what officials on both sides have described as a new phase of the war.

After a Russian push to the capital failed to overrun the city, the Kremlin declared that its main goal would be the capture of the eastern Donbas region. If successful, that offensive would give President Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a victory that he could present to the Russian people as justification for the mounting casualties and economic sanctions brought on by Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

In recent weeks, Russian forces withdrew from Kyiv and regrouped in preparation for an all-out offensive in the Donbas. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces in the region for the past eight years and have declared two independent republics that have been recognized by Russia.

With files from Thomson Reuters and the Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now