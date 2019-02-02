Canada's auditor general Michael Ferguson has died at 60

Michael Ferguson, Canada's auditor general, has died, his office confirmed to CBC News on Saturday. He was 60.

"It is with profound sadness that we must inform you that Mike Ferguson, the Auditor General of Canada, has passed away," the statement passed on to CBC News reads.

"Over the past seven years, Mike has led our organization with compassion for everyone, and he was convinced of the great value of this office's work."

The statement did not provide information on the cause of his death, but a spokesperson in his office later confirmed he died after battling cancer for the past few months.

Ferguson had cancelled his media appearances for his 2018 fall reports due to health concerns.

He was appointed as Auditor General of Canada in November 2011, and his term was set to end in 2021.

Prior to his federal role, he served in various positions in the New Brunswick provincial government, including a stint as its auditor general.

Ferguson was not shy about expressing his frustrations. In the summer, he told CBC Radio's The House he was getting tired of filing annual reports recommending reforms to the way the government does business — only to see those recommendations disappear down the memory hole afterward.

Some of the issues he paid particular attention to were the Phoenix pay system, Indigenous services and sexual misconduct in the military.

The auditor general is an officer of Parliament appointed for a 10-year, non-renewable term. He or she is responsible for auditing and providing reports to Parliament on federal government departments and agencies, Crown corporations, and other national organizations.