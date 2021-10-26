Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics

Canada announces new Russia sanctions targeting disinformation

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced new sanctions against Russian agents and organizations Friday, including on a prominent journalist at Russian state-sponsored media RT.

Canada has now sanctioned over 1,600 individuals and entities in response to Russia's war in Ukraine

Richard Raycraft · CBC News ·
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in Ottawa. On Friday, Joly announced that Canada will slap sanctions on 29 Russian agents and 15 entities affiliated with Russia. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly announced new sanctions against Russian agents and organizations Friday, with a focus on those involved in Russian disinformation efforts.

Canada is imposing sanctions on 29 agents and 15 entities owned or controlled by the Russian government involved in spreading Russian propaganda with respect to the war in Ukraine, Global Affairs said in a news release.

Among those sanctioned is Sumbatovich Gasparyan, the head of Russian-funded broadcaster RT's international department.

Joly made the announcement while attending the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

"The Russian propaganda machine must answer for its lies. Canada is committed to fighting disinformation wherever and whenever it is found," Joly said in the statement. 

"Today, we make it clear to those who peddle deception: you will be held accountable. Canada stands with Ukraine."

Canada has now sanctioned more than 1,600 Russian agents or entities in response to Russia's war in Ukraine. The sanctions prevent Canadians from any property dealing with those listed, make any goods available to them, or provide financial services to them, among other things.

The government also announced that the import of certain gold products from Russia is now prohibited.

The products including unwrought gold, semi-manufactured gold, gold powder, monetary gold and jewelry made of gold.

The release highlighted other efforts from the Canadian government to counter Kremlin propaganda, including a website focused on countering false claims the Russians has made with respect to the war in Ukraine.

"Canada will continue to use this platform to shed light on how the Russian regime is using lies to justify its illegal, unprovoked and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine," the news release said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richard Raycraft

Web writer and producer

Richard is a web writer with CBC News and an associate producer with CBC Radio. He's worked at CBC in London, Ont., Toronto, Windsor, Kitchener-Waterloo and Ottawa.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now