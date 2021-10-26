Canada announces new Russia sanctions targeting disinformation
Canada has now sanctioned over 1,600 individuals and entities in response to Russia's war in Ukraine
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly announced new sanctions against Russian agents and organizations Friday, with a focus on those involved in Russian disinformation efforts.
Canada is imposing sanctions on 29 agents and 15 entities owned or controlled by the Russian government involved in spreading Russian propaganda with respect to the war in Ukraine, Global Affairs said in a news release.
Among those sanctioned is Sumbatovich Gasparyan, the head of Russian-funded broadcaster RT's international department.
Joly made the announcement while attending the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali, Indonesia.
"The Russian propaganda machine must answer for its lies. Canada is committed to fighting disinformation wherever and whenever it is found," Joly said in the statement.
"Today, we make it clear to those who peddle deception: you will be held accountable. Canada stands with Ukraine."
Canada has now sanctioned more than 1,600 Russian agents or entities in response to Russia's war in Ukraine. The sanctions prevent Canadians from any property dealing with those listed, make any goods available to them, or provide financial services to them, among other things.
The government also announced that the import of certain gold products from Russia is now prohibited.
The products including unwrought gold, semi-manufactured gold, gold powder, monetary gold and jewelry made of gold.
The release highlighted other efforts from the Canadian government to counter Kremlin propaganda, including a website focused on countering false claims the Russians has made with respect to the war in Ukraine.
"Canada will continue to use this platform to shed light on how the Russian regime is using lies to justify its illegal, unprovoked and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine," the news release said.
