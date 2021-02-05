Federal government extending Canadians' access to pandemic benefits

The federal government will extend the period of time claimants can receive several pandemic income benefits, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today.

Trudeau told reporters this afternoon that the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB), the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB) and Employment Insurance (EI) will all see extensions in the number of weeks eligible recipients can receive them.

"As some workers could begin to exhaust their benefits in late March, this increase would ensure continued support as Canada's economy and labour force recovers," the government said in a news release. "By increasing the number of available weeks for these important benefits, the government is giving certainty to workers in hard hit sectors and their families, and better positioning our economy to recover."

WATCH: Prime Minister Trudeau announces extensions to pandemic benefits

Trudeau announces extension to Canada Recovery Benefit and other programs Politics News Video 0:52 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an extension to the Canada Recovery Benefit and other programs to support people during the pandemic. 0:52

"This crisis isn't over and neither is our support for everyone," Trudeau said.

The news came after federal public health officials presented new modelling which showed that variants of the coronavirus could spread quickly.

Trudeau said that the maximum period recipients can receive EI will be increased to 50 weeks, an extension of 24 weeks.

CRB, which replaced the government's Canada Economic Recovery Benefit (CERB) program, is an income support program which provides $1,000 over a two week period to those who don't qualify for EI. Recipients can now receive the benefit for a maximum of 38 weeks between September 27, 2020 and September 25, 2021 — up from 26 weeks.

Recipients must reapply every two weeks to continue receiving the benefit.

The CRCB will receive the same extension to 38 weeks. The program "provides income support to employed and self-employed individuals who are unable to work because they must care for their child under 12 years old or a family member who needs supervised care," said the government.

Recipients receive $500 for a one-week period and must reapply each week to continue receiving the benefit.

The CRSB, designed to support those who cannot work due to illness or having to self-isolate in the pandemic, is being extended to four weeks from the previous two. Those eligible can receive $500 per week but must reapply every week.

"No one should be going to work sick right now. It's that simple," Trudeau said.

In a federal pandemic briefing today, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said the extension of the available weeks was done in response to the government's assessment of the labour market and restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We know this is still a really difficult time for workers and their families. Today's announcement reflects that reality," she said.

In response to a media question about access to the CRSB, Qualtrough said the government received feedback about the number of available weeks for the program.

"We heard that a lot of front line workers, for example, have exhausted the first two weeks we offered, so we're adding two more weeks," she said.