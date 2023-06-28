Canada welcomes largest number of immigrants in first quarter since at least 1972

Statistics Canada says the country welcomed more than 145,000 immigrants during the first three months of the year.

That's the highest number on record for a single quarter since comparable data became available in 1972.

The federal agency released its quarterly population estimates today. Canada continues to grow rapidly.

The pace of population growth was the fastest on record for a first quarter as well, with 98 per cent of the growth coming from immigration.

Immigration drives Canada's population to 40M Duration 1:52 Canada's population has hit 40 million people. The historic pace of the increase is being driven by immigration and the need for workers, but it's also causing the already dire housing crisis to get even worse.

On June 16, Canada's population reached 40 million, according to Statistics Canada's population clock.

The federal government released new immigration targets in the fall that will see Canada welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025.