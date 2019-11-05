Canadian pork and beef exports to China resuming, says Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today Canadian beef and pork exports to China will resume, ending a nearly four-month-long trade dispute with Beijing.

"Good news for Canadian farmers today," Trudeau tweeted today. "Thanks to Ambassador [Dominic] Barton and the Canadian meat industry for their work on re-opening this important market for our meat producers and their families."

Good news for Canadian farmers today: Canadian pork and beef exports to China will resume. Thanks to Ambassador Barton and the Canadian meat industry for their work on re-opening this important market for our meat producers and their families. —@JustinTrudeau

China halted imports of Canadian meat products in June, alleging food safety issues.

The dispute erupted as diplomatic tensions between Canada and China were ramping up following the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver last December on a U.S. warrant.

China continues to block imports of Canadian canola.

