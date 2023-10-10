Trudeau, Poilievre and others across political spectrum rally in support of Israel

Featured Video Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks at an Ottawa-area event designed to show solidarity with Israelis amid an ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Canadian politicians from across the political spectrum gathered at solidarity rallies in support of Israel on Monday, as the country's war with Hamas rages on.

In Ottawa, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre attended a rally in support of Israel.

"Canada unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms condemns these terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas. We stand with Israel and reaffirm our support for Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international law," Trudeau said Monday night.

Trudeau expressed horror at the news of the Hamas attacks, in which people attending an outdoor concert were shot, while others were kidnapped and subjected to violence and abuse. Hamas says it still has around 130 Israeli hostages.

"These acts are sickening and completely unimaginable. We demand the liberation of the hostages and urge that they are treated in conformity with international law," Trudeau said in a mix of English and French.

Like many other countries, rallies were held in Canada over the weekend expressing support for an independent Palestinian state, where some attendees disavowed Hamas, while others refused to condemn Hamas's actions.

Trudeau addressed the rallies in his speech Monday.

"Let me be very clear: Hamas terrorists are not a resistance. They aren't freedom fighters, they are terrorists. And no one in Canada should be supporting them, much less celebrating them," Trudeau said.

WATCH | Foreign ministers discuss ongoing Israel-Hamas fighting: Canada focused on efforts to de-escalate Israel-Hamas conflict, minister says Duration 11:35 Featured Video 'We support Israel's right to defend itself according to international law. Hostages must be released and, of course, civilians must be protected,' said Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly. 'My priority is to protect Canadians and also to work diplomatically to try to find a solution to de-escalate.'

Pierre Poilievre also spoke at the event Monday, expressing support for Israel and condemning Hamas.

"The incredible carnage that this terrorist death cult has unleashed in the last 72 hours would be bad enough, were it not for the apparent pleasure and sadistic pride with which it was carried out," Poilievre said.

"Hamas does not speak for the Palestinian people, it does not speak for Muslims, and it surely does not speak for Canadians. And that is why I unreservedly condemn any and all who took part in the disgusting celebrations that we have seen on our streets," he said.

Consular access

Poilievre also mentioned that it was important for Canadians who may be stranded in the conflict to receive high-quality consular services.

Over the weekend, there was some controversy over whether Canadians in the region had access to the Canadian embassy in Tel Aviv. People reported being diverted to hotlines or told that the embassy was closed or working on holiday hours, according to The Canadian Press.

Speaking to CBC's Power & Politics, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the embassy had been in operation over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

On Monday, a group of powerful Western nations, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, France and Italy, released a statement expressing "steadfast and united support" for Israel and "unequivocal condemnation of Hamas." The statement was organized under the banner of the "Quint" informal international grouping.

A Canadian official speaking on the condition of anonymity said Canada was not asked to join the statement, but downplayed the importance of its inclusion, noting Canadian statements were in lockstep with its international allies.