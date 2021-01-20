Trudeau, party leaders extend congratulations to new U.S. President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other political leaders are offering congratulations to Joe Biden after his inauguration as the 46th U.S. president.

Trudeau said Canada and the U.S. enjoy a unique relationship, built on a shared commitment to democratic values, common interests and strong economic and security ties.

"Our two countries are more than neighbours – we are close friends, partners, and allies," he said in a statement.

"Canada and the United States have worked side-by-side to tackle some of the greatest challenges we have faced in our history. We will continue this partnership as we fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone. We will also work together to advance climate action and clean economic growth, promote inclusion and diversity, and create good middle class jobs and opportunities for our people while contributing to democracy, peace, and security at home and around the world."

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted her congratulations to Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

"Canada looks forward to working with you to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, while furthering our shared goals of strengthening democracy, inclusive growth, and free and fair trade," she wrote.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole also tweeted his best wishes.

"Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on your inauguration. Looking forward to working together to get Canadians and Americans back to work," he said on Twitter.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also delivered his congratulations on Twitter.

"Today marks an official end to the hate and division of the last four years. And an opportunity to build a more inclusive and compassionate nation and world," he tweeted.

'Historic' day

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul called it a "historic" day and an opportunity for Canada to forge a renewed relationship with the U.S. on issues of mutual interest and concern, such as protecting workers' rights and the environment in bilateral agreements.

"There is great hope that the Biden-Harris administration will usher in a new era of U.S. commitment to multilateralism. Both of our countries have significant leadership gaps in this area, especially on the climate," she said in a media statement.

Paul said she welcomed Biden's promises to return the United States to the Paris climate agreement and to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline project.

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ottawa Katherine Brucker issued a statement saying the U.S. embassy and consulate remain committed to strengthening and promoting the bilateral relationship.

"We value our countries' extraordinary partnership and the strong ties that bind our people together," she said.

"We look forward to continuing our deep collaboration with the Canadian government on issues of bilateral importance including health, our shared border, defence and security, and economic prosperity."