Canada is 'well and truly over the peak of the third wave,' Dr. Tam says

Canada's chief public health officer said today that strict public health measures and a ramped-up vaccination campaign have pushed the national COVID-19 case count to its lowest level in weeks. In much of the country, the pandemic outlook is improving.

Dr. Theresa Tam said the distribution of some 25 million vaccine doses has resulted in a "strong and steady decline" in cases, with totals less than half what they were during the peak of the third wave in mid-April.

Roughly 62 per cent of all adults have now had at least one dose of a vaccine, she said, and as a result, "things have taken a great turn for the better."

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo looks on as Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference on Sept. 11, 2020, in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Over the past week, Tam said, fewer than 3,400 new infections were being reported daily — down from a rate of nearly 9,000 reported new infections each day just six weeks ago.

The number of people experiencing severe and critical illness is also decreasing, though at a slower pace, she said.

The average number of patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospital each day has dropped by 34 per cent since the April peak. But where infection rates are still very high — particularly in Manitoba — hospitalization rates are still at a crisis point.

"Our efforts have got us well and truly over the peak of the third wave nationally and heading for a much better summer, if we can stay the course," Tam said.

It's too soon to relax, says Tam

Pointing to new federal modelling data, Tam said the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) expects the third wave to continue to decline "as long as we maintain current measures and don't increase in-person contact rates across the community."

While there are fresh reasons for optimism, Tam cautioned provinces against re-opening too quickly — especially indoor spaces.

"While this forecast is very encouraging, it reaffirms that now is not the time to relax our measures. If measures are relaxed, increasing the number of community-wide in-persons contacts, resurgence is likely," she said.

Tam said early indicators suggest that a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine offers meaningful protection. There have been few cases reported in people who have received at least one dose and fewer still among those who have received two doses, she said.

Of the 20.7 million Canadians who have received at least one dose, just 6,817 of those vaccine recipients have contracted the virus 14 days after vaccination.