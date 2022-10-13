Federal government announces new Iran sanctions

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Thursday that Canada is adding more Iranian officials and entities to the sanctions list.

The measures will mean 17 individuals and three entities are barred from entering Canada or doing business with most Canadian firms.

That includes Saeed Mortazavi, the prosecutor who ordered the torture of Zahra Kazemi, an Iranian Canadian journalist who died in custody in 2003.

Joly says these sanctions are targeted at Iranian officials who have committed or enabled human-rights violations against women, or perpetuated disinformation.

"The actions of the Iranian regime speak for themselves — the world has watched for years as it has pursued its agenda of violence, fear and propaganda," Joly said in a news release.

"Canada will continue to defend human rights and we will continue to stand in solidarity with the Iranian people, including women and youth, who are courageously demanding a future where their human rights will be fully respected."

The list also includes Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister from 2013 to 2021, whom Canadian groups had asked to be sanctioned.

The new sanctions are in addition to the 25 individuals and nine entities the government sanctioned last week.

Later on Thursday, ministers will share more details on the round of sanctions announced last Friday, which are meant to bar high-ranking members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps from entering Canada, for life.