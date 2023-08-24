Canada appoints Natalka Cmoc as new ambassador to Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has appointed senior public servant Natalka Cmoc as Canada's new ambassador to Ukraine.

Global Affairs Canada describes Cmoc as a career expert on Ukraine who worked previously on the creation of Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian military's training and capacity-building mission in support of the Ukrainian military.

The department says Cmoc also was involved in Canada's implementation of democracy programming in Ukraine and Canadian monitoring of Ukrainian elections following the 2015 presidential campaign.

"A Ukrainian speaker, Ms. Cmoc has deep connections to the Ukrainian community in Ukraine and in Canada, and she is ready to help deepen Canada-Ukraine ties at all levels," says a statement from Global Affairs Canada announcing Cmoc's appointment.

"She will serve as Canada's eyes and ears in Kyiv and ensure that Canada is able to continue to support Ukraine through this difficult time and for the long term."

Cmoc replaces Larisa Galadza in Kyiv. Galadza has served as Canada's ambassador to Ukraine since 2019.

"I would like to express my most sincere thanks to Larisa Galadza, who has done a tremendous job in building and fostering an excellent relationship with Ukraine over the last 4 years, and I would like to congratulate Natalka Cmoc, who will continue this important work over the coming years," Joly said in the statement.

Cmoc worked in the private sector before joining the federal government in 2007. She has served in several government positions, including senior posts at Health Canada, Global Affairs, National Defence, Indigenous Services and Public Services and Procurement Canada.

She worked in the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine as a counsellor of technical cooperation from 2011 to 2013.

Cmoc takes over the top diplomatic post in Kyiv as Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine.

The Canadian government has provided Ukraine with support since the beginning of the full-scale war, including over $1.8 billion in military assistance donations and military training programs for Ukrainian military personnel.