Canada sending police to Mali as part of peacekeeping mission
Canadian contingent started arriving in the war-torn west African country last month
Canada will deploy up to 20 civilian police officers to support the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali.
The contribution is in addition to the 250 aircrew and soldiers already assigned to the mission's military helicopter detachment. Another 10 Canadian soldiers will serve at the UN headquarters in the war-torn west African country.
Senior government officials speaking on background made the announcement Thursday and gave an overview of the peacekeeping mission. The first Canadian soldiers taking part in the mission began arriving in Mali late last month.
The military already has an advance team in Mali, which will assemble the transport and armed escort helicopters.
The Liberal government committed Canada to providing two CH147 Chinook battlefield transport helicopters and four armed CH146 Griffon helicopters to support the UN mission.
Officials said the mission will get two more helicopters — a Chinook and a Griffon — to serve as spares in case one or more of the other choppers breaks down in Mali's hot, dry climate.
The contingent belonging to the helicopter task force is expected to depart Trenton Thursday afternoon.
More to come ...
