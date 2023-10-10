Federal government says it will ensure Canadian aid doesn't go to Hamas

Canada will continue delivering humanitarian and development aid to Palestinians while preventing that aid from being diverted to Hamas, says International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen's office.

"We will continue to support civilians with life-saving humanitarian aid, while ensuring that no money goes into the hands of Hamas," said Alex Tetreault, Hussen's director of communications, in an e-mail.

Tetreault said Canada has a no-contact policy with Hamas and no Canadian government aid goes directly to the Palestinian Authority.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen's office says Canada will continue its aid for Palestinians. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Instead, the $55 million a year that Canada spends on development and humanitarian aid in the West Bank and Gaza goes through international aid organizations, he said.

"Canada uses experienced and trusted Canadian and international partners such as the United Nations' World Food Programme, Children's Fund and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs as well as NGO's (non-governmental organizations) like Oxfam Canada, Red Cross and Red Crescent societies to deliver aid in the West Bank and Gaza," Tetreault said.

"The department exercises enhanced due diligence and uses anti-terrorism clauses in partner agreements to prevent funds being diverted to terrorist groups. These efforts are continuously reviewed to adapt to changing times and rapidly evolving situations."

Tetreault condemned the attacks by Hamas and reaffirmed Canada's support for Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international law.

"Nothing can justify these acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians," he said. "Celebration of these attacks is unacceptable. We are extremely concerned about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation and the impact on civilians."

Hamas staged unprecedented cross-border attacks on Israel over the weekend — firing rockets, killing civilians and taking hostages.

The attacks prompted Israel to declare war on Hamas with attacks of its own. It also has ordered what it has described as a complete siege of Gaza, preventing everything from electricity and fuel to food and water from entering. Many area residents rely on humanitarian aid.

The conflict has prompted some bodies that have been providing aid to Palestinians to take a closer look at where their money is going.

On Monday, the European Commission announced it was launching "an urgent review" of the European Union's assistance.

"In addition to the existing safeguards, the objective of this review is to ensure that no EU funding indirectly enables any terrorist organization to carry out attacks against Israel," the commission wrote in a media statement. "The Commission will equally review if, in light of the changed circumstances on the ground, its support programmes to the Palestinian population and to the Palestinian Authority need to be adjusted.

"The Commission will carry out this review as soon as possible and coordinate with Member States and partners any follow up action necessary."