Canadian intelligence officials have heard audio of Khashoggi killing, Trudeau says

Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence officials have listened to a recording of the killing of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi was a vocal critic of Saudi Arabia and was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, where he had gone to get papers to marry his fiancée.

The prime minister said he has not personally heard the recordings Turkey provided to Saudi Arabia along with allies such as the U.S. and Britain in recent days, though he said he has been made aware of their contents.

"Canada has been fully briefed up on what Turkey had to share," Trudeau said during a news conference at the Canadian Embassy in Paris.

He said he brought up the subject during a recent phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and again when the two met this weekend in Paris.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, shown during a news conference in Manama, Bahrain, on Feb. 1, 2015, was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. (Hasan Jamali/Associated Press)

Trudeau said he "thanked him for his strength in responding to the Khashoggi situation."

The journalist's killing has received widespread condemnation, including from Trudeau himself, but Trudeau didn't say how the recordings have affected his thoughts on repercussions for the Saudis.

"We continue to be engaged with our allies on the investigation into accountability for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and we are in discussion with our like-minded allies as to next steps towards Saudi Arabia," he said.