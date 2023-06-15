Canada looking to stabilize immigration levels at 500,000 per year in 2026

After making a number of increases to its immigration targets in recent years, the federal government announced Wednesday that it's aiming to maintain its target of welcoming 500,000 new permanent residents in 2026.

Immigration targets have risen steadily in recent years. Last year, the government released a plan to grant permanent residency to 465,000 people in 2023, a figure that would rise to 500,000 by 2025.

The immigration target for 2015 was under 300,000.

Canada's population grew by a record 1 million people in 2022. The country also surpassed the 40 million people mark earlier this year.