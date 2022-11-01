Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa reveals plan to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

The federal government is planning a massive increase in the number of immigrants entering Canada — with a goal of seeing 500,000 people arrive each year by 2025. Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the move is necessary to ensure Canada's economic prosperity.

Plan to boost immigration comes as country faces labour shortage

The Canadian Press ·
Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser makes an announcement in Ottawa on Friday, October 7, 2022. The federal government is planning a massive increase in the number of immigrants entering Canada every year. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

The federal government is planning a massive increase in the number of immigrants entering Canada, with a goal of seeing 500,000 people arrive each year by 2025.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser revealed the new targets Tuesday, saying the move is necessary to ensure Canada's economic prosperity.

Canadian industries are facing a significant labour shortage; about 1 million jobs are vacant across the country.

The new plan puts an emphasis on increasing the number of immigrants who will be admitted based on their work skills or experience over the next three years.

Ottawa is planning a more moderate increase in the number of family members who will be admitted into the country, and a decrease in the number of refugees.

The new plan comes days after Statistics Canada reported a record 23 per cent of people in the country are landed immigrants or permanent residents.

