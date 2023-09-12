How Canadians can help disaster relief efforts in wake of Morocco earthquake

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Morocco's Atlas Mountains last week has left destruction and devastation in its wake.

Nearly 3,000 people are dead and thousands more injured in what is the country's deadliest earthquake in more than six decades.

Many survivors have had to spend their nights outside with their homes destroyed or rendered unsafe.

WATCH | Why Morocco's earthquake was so deadly:

Why Morocco's earthquake was so deadly Duration 6:06 Morocco's magnitude 6.8 earthquake was objectively massive, but Andrew Chang explains how the devastated communities' geography and building construction are making rescue efforts especially difficult.

Officials in Morocco searching for victims and survivors have so far accepted on-the-ground help from just four countries: Spain, the U.K., Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Experts say the most direct way to provide aid to those affected in the city of Marrakech and the rural areas is to donate to organizations that have operations already on the ground.

The Canadian government pledged on Wednesday to match up to $3 million in donations to the Canadian Red Cross's earthquake relief fund over the next few weeks.

The donations will go toward the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in delivering emergency food, water and medical assistance to those affected.

Donations to the Red Cross can be made online and by phone.

On top of the donations, the federal government is providing an additional $2 million to go toward immediate relief efforts, a news release from Global Affairs Canada said.

WATCH | Many earthquake survivors have received no assistance:

Moroccan earthquake survivors grapple with what’s next Duration 2:12 Moroccans who survived a deadly earthquake are now trying to heal physical and psychological wounds while trying to move forward without homes to return to or international assistance.

Other charitable organizations, such as World Central Kitchen, Doctors Without Borders and GlobalGiving, have created a Morocco Earthquake Relief Fund and had raised more than $500,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Scotiabank, the Royal Bank and TD Bank locations will be accepting donations online and at local branches on behalf of the Red Cross.

Those three banks, Bank of Montreal, National Bank and Laurentian Bank say they've donated a combined $340,000 to the Red Cross and other organizations.