Canada, allies warn Houthi rebels to stop attacks on shipping in Red Sea

Canada and some of its allies are warning the Houthis that they will bear responsibility for the consequences of their continued attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

12 countries sign statement condemning ongoing attacks

A U.S. sailor stands watch with binoculars on a ship sailing behind an aircraft carrier.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships cross the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, as part of a wider American deployment in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war. Twelve countries, including Canada, have condemned ongoing Houthi attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea. (Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval/U.S. Navy/The Associated Press)

The statement, signed by 12 countries, says the ongoing attacks are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilizing.

The Iran-backed rebel group has been firing long-range missiles at Israel from Yemen and attacking civilian cargo ships, and the statement said the group has been significantly escalating its efforts in the past week.

Around 15 per cent of the world's seaborne trade typically passes through the Red Sea, but shipping companies have been forced to reroute.

The statement says rerouting ships is adding weeks of delays and jeopardizing the movement of food, fuel and humanitarian aid.

It calls for an immediate end to the attacks and for release of detained vessels and crews.

