Ottawa to launch pre-approved home design catalogue, bring back post-war effort

The federal government is planning to launch a catalogue of pre-approved home designs to speed up the home-building process for developers.

Minister says new catalogue should come together sometime next year

The Canadian Press ·
Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser responds to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
Housing Minister Sean Fraser responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on Dec. 5. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Housing Minister Sean Fraser announced Tuesday that the federal government will begin a consultation process to develop the catalogue in January.

Fraser said this brings back a policy from the post-Second World War era when the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. developed blueprints to speed up the construction of homes.

A report released this summer co-authored by housing expert Mike Moffatt came with a set of recommendations for the federal government that included developing such a catalogue.

Fraser said the initiative will start with low-rise builds and will then explore a potential catalogue for higher-density construction.

The minister says the catalogue should come together sometime next year.

