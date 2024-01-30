After pausing funding to UNRWA, Canada will send another $40M in aid for Gaza

Canada is sending another $40 million in aid to organizations that are helping Palestinians in Gaza after pausing funding to the UN's relief agency in the region.

The funding will go to groups including the World Food Program, UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, announced Tuesday.

Canada suspended funding to UNRWA, the UN agency that supports Palestinians in Gaza, in response to allegations that its staff played a role in the Hamas attack in Israel on Oct. 7.

WATCH | 'A pause is a pause,' minister says of Canada's hold on new funding for UN agency Minister says new Canadian funding is paused for U.N. relief agency in Gaza Duration 2:19 Ahmed Hussen, Canada's minister of international development, says new funding has been paused for the U.N. organization supporting people in Gaza after allegations that some employees were involved in the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel last October.

That came after international outcry when the agency's director fired staff members suspected of being involved in the attack.

The nature of their alleged involvement has not been made clear.

Canada has committed $100 million to humanitarian aid in Gaza so far.