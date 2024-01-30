Content
After pausing funding to UNRWA, Canada will send another $40M in aid for Gaza

Canada is sending another $40 million in aid to organizations that are helping Palestinians in Gaza after pausing funding to the UN's relief agency in the region.

Funding going to groups including World Food Program, UNICEF and the World Health Organization

The Canadian Press ·
Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen delivers remarks at a fundraiser event in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. On Tuesday, Hussen announced that Canada is providing an additional $40 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to address urgent needs stemming from the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

The funding will go to groups including the World Food Program, UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, announced Tuesday.

Canada suspended funding to UNRWA, the UN agency that supports Palestinians in Gaza, in response to allegations that its staff played a role in the Hamas attack in Israel on Oct. 7.

Minister says new Canadian funding is paused for U.N. relief agency in Gaza

Ahmed Hussen, Canada's minister of international development, says new funding has been paused for the U.N. organization supporting people in Gaza after allegations that some employees were involved in the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel last October.

That came after international outcry when the agency's director fired staff members suspected of being involved in the attack.

The nature of their alleged involvement has not been made clear.

Canada has committed $100 million to humanitarian aid in Gaza so far.

