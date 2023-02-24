Canada is sending four more tanks to Ukraine
Prime minister announces further sanctions on Russia, aid to Ukraine on invasion anniversary
The federal government will send another four tanks to Ukraine to support the country in its war against Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today.
The Leopard 2 battle tanks are in addition to the four Canada pledged to Ukraine earlier this year. Canada also will send an armoured recovery vehicle and 5,000 rounds of ammunition.
Trudeau made the announcement Friday on the first anniversary of Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine.
"Canadian are standing with Ukrainians, while Ukrainians are standing up for more than their own freedom — they're standing up for all of us. Slava Ukraini [Glory to Ukraine]," Trudeau said in a news conference.
The Prime Minister's Office said in a news release that Canadian Armed Forces personnel are training Ukrainian soldiers in Poland on how to use the four tanks sent earlier this year.
Trudeau also announced new sanctions on 129 individuals and 63 entities, bringing the list of Russians sanctioned by Canada to over 2,400 individuals and entities.
In his remarks, Trudeau condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering the invasion.
"Putin is dangerous, he is cowardly and he is weak," Trudeau said.
"His brazen disregard for human life, his irresponsible rhetoric and his willingness to inflict terrible violence on innocent people may seem to have no limits. But what is truly without limits is the courage and resolve of those who fight every day for their freedom."
WATCH | PM announces new military support for Ukraine and more sanctions against Russia
Earlier Friday, the government announced $32 million in aid for Ukraine, which includes funds for de-mining efforts.
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) welcomed the announcement.
"Today's announcement again demonstrates that the Ukraine can rely on Canada," Alexandra Chyczij, UCC's national president, said in a media statement.
"These weapons will help the courageous Ukrainian people liberate their territory from brutal Russian occupation."
Canada provided over $5 billion in military, humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine in 2022, according to the federal government.
