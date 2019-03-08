Canada halts flights from U.K. in response to new coronavirus strain

Canada joined several European nations in halting flights from the U.K. on Sunday in an effort to prevent a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus from spreading to this country.

CBC News obtained a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by Transport Minister Marc Garneau stating that all commercial, private and charter flights transporting passengers from the U.K. will be suspended indefinitely as of midnight tonight. The restriction doesn't apply to cargo flights, aircraft landing for safety reasons or flights that land for technical stops where no passengers disembark.

The notice said the minister "is of the opinion it is necessary for aviation safety and the protection of the public, to prohibit the [operations] of commercial air ... from the United Kingdom for the transport of passengers on an inbound [flight] to Canada."

The decision followed an afternoon meeting of the Incident Response Group (IRG), a group of cabinet members and senior government officials.

Garneau, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair all attended the meeting, according to Trudeau's office.

New coronavirus strain

The IRG meeting was convened as several European nations restricted travel from the U.K. after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed on Saturday that a new variant of the coronavirus that is more than 70 per cent more transmissible than existing strains is driving a rapid rise in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the U.K.

Ireland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Italy all blocked flights from the U.K. — some for 48 hours and others for longer. Germany called a special crisis meeting of EU countries scheduled for Monday to co-ordinate the response to the virus news among the bloc's 27 member states.

Johnson also announced strict lockdown measures for the city of London and much of the southern U.K. because of the existence of the strain. Those measures would see non-essential shops close and household mixing banned just days before Christmas celebrations.

Johnson said the new strain of coronavirus, while more contagious, doesn't appear to cause more severe infections or a higher rate of death. There is also no evidence that existing vaccines wouldn't provide immunity against it, Johnson said.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock added to the alarm when he said "the new variant is out of control."

The U.K. recorded 35,928 further confirmed cases on Sunday, around double the number from a week earlier.

Canada has severely restricted travel into the country since March. Broadly, only citizens, permanent residents and specialized foreign workers — most of whom travel from the U.S. — are granted entry. There are some exceptions, including for close family members of citizens and permanent residents.

Opposition politicians press for action

Prior to Trudeau gathering with his cabinet ministers, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet called on the government to follow Europe's lead and impose a travel ban on the U.K. to prevent the strain from reaching Canada.

"It will be several months before the pandemic is contained, especially with the number of [vaccine] doses available remains far too small," Blanchet said in a statement released in French.

"If a variant of COVID-19 were to spread with increased speed among vulnerable people, the effects could be devastating on people's health as well as on the health-care system and staff already under tremendous pressure."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh echoed that call in a Twitter post, saying that while more information is needed, flights from the U.K. should be suspended in the meantime.

"With vaccines still very rare, if this new strain gets loose here in vulnerable populations, it will be a disaster," his post read.

Conservative health critic Michelle Rempel Garner called on the Liberal government to provide more information about the new genetic variant and to explain any decision to restrict flights.

"Canadians are looking for accurate information about the new variant of COVID-19 that has been identified in the United Kingdom," Garner said in an emailed statement.

"The ties between our two countries are extremely close, with many Canadians' families overseas ... if the Trudeau government is considering a similar travel ban, they need to clearly communicate this to Canadians and their rationale for doing so as soon as possible."