The diplomatic brawl between Canada and Saudi Arabia showed no signs of abating Wednesday as the kingdom's foreign affairs minister publicly demanded that Canada withdraw its criticism of his country's human rights record.

Speaking to reporters in Riyadh, Adel al-Jubeir said there will be no reconciliation between the two countries unless Canada recants its condemnation of Saudi Arabia's decision to jail prominent women's rights activists Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sadah.

"Canada knows what it needs to do," he said.

Badawi is the sister of Raif Badawi, a Saudi dissident blogger who has been imprisoned by the Saudi government since 2012 on charges of apostasy and "insulting Islam through electronic channels." Raif Badawi's wife, Ensaf Haidar, and their three children have been living in Quebec since 2015 after fleeing the kingdom.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland sent a tweet last week saying she was alarmed by Badawi's imprisonment and calling for the release of "peaceful" human rights activists — a statement which drew the ire of the Middle Eastern kingdom's governing monarchy.

"A mistake has been made and a mistake should be corrected," al-Jubeir said Wednesday. "Canada needs to fix its big mistake."

A subsequent tweet from the Saudi foreign affairs ministry said the country would not "accept dictates" or "interference" in its internal affairs from Canada. "Canada must correct its action towards the Kingdom."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Riyadh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Riyadh</a> | FM <a href="https://twitter.com/AdelAljubeir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdelAljubeir</a>: There is no need for mediation.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaudiArabia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaudiArabia</a> did not interfered in the affairs of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canada</a> in any way. Therefore,<br>Canada must correct its actions towards the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kingdom?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kingdom</a> —@KSAmofaEN

"The matter is not about human rights; it is a matter of national security. Saudi Arabia build (sic) relations based on mutual respect, respect for the sovereignty of states and not interfering in the affairs of other countries," one of the Saudi government tweets said.

The comments come as the country — an autocratic state controlled by the House of Saud — recalls Saudi nationals attending Canadian universities and pulls Saudi patients from Canadian hospitals.

The Financial Times reported Wednesday that the country's rulers also have asked asset managers to sell Saudi-owned stakes in Canadian enterprises. The country also will stop purchasing Canadian wheat and barley — a trade move that is not expected to be all that damaging, since Canada hasn't sold any wheat or barley to the kingdom this year.

The kingdom also is considering "other measures," al-Juberi said without elaborating. Saudi Arabia already has expelled the Canadian ambassador.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told CBC News the department "continues to seek clarity" from the government of Saudi Arabia on "various issues."

"The Embassy's Trade officers, in addition to the wider Trade Commissioner Service, are actively engaged with Canadian business interests and will continue to work with them and the relevant authorities in the coming days," the spokesperson said. "Our government will always support Canadian workers and industries, and defend their interests at home and abroad.‎"

So far, Canada's closest allies — the United States and the United Kingdom — have issued rather tepid statements and are refusing to condemn the Saudi actions.

Heather Nauert, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman, said Tuesday the U.S. is urging Canada and Saudi Arabia to use diplomacy to resolve their dispute.

"Both sides need to diplomatically resolve this together. We can't do it for them, they need to resolve it together," Nauert said in a briefing.

In a written statement, the State Department referred to both Canada and Saudi Arabia as close allies.

Similarly, a spokeswoman for the U.K.'s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said the two countries are "close partners" of the United Kingdom and urged restraint.

"The U.K. is a strong supporter of human rights. We regularly raise our concerns with the Saudi government about human rights issues, including the recent arrests of human rights defenders," the spokeswoman said.