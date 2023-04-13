Canada has completed first evacuation flight from Sudan: defence minister

Canada has conducted its first evacuation flight to get Canadians out of Sudan, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday.

Anand did not say how many evacuees were on the flight to escape the war-torn East African country, or when the flight happened. Global Affairs Canada said at last update that up to 1,800 Canadians are stranded in Sudan and roughly 700 have asked the federal government for assistance getting out.

Speaking at a news conference in Nova Scotia, Anand said the government would have more details "soon." She said a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CC-130 Hercules aircraft conducted the operation.

WATCH | Minister announces 1st Canadian evacuation flight out of Sudan

Minister announces 1st Canadian evacuation flight out of Sudan Duration 0:37 Minister of National Defence Anita Anand confirms ‘first Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has taken place' on RCAF C-130 Hercules aircraft.

"This is very good news, and I thank our Canadian Armed Forces personnel for their hard work to make this happen," Anand said.

The government announced Wednesday that it will deploy up to 200 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) troops to assist with the evacuation.

