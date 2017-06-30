As doors get knocked on, promises get made and party leaders fan out across the country vying for your vote, CBC News has extensive coverage on all aspects of the campaign across our many platforms.

Whether it's comparing the party platforms, seeing who's ahead in the polls or getting answers to your burning voting questions, here's how to follow who forms your next government — and the bumps that happen along the campaign trail.

Voter guide

A roundup of what you need to know to cast a ballot in the election — before you vote, while you're voting and then when you're watching results come in.

Party platforms

Compare all six main party's policies and promises on issues of importance like taxes, housing and climate change.

Topics covered in our party platform tracker include the carbon tax, deficits, housing, health care and transportation. (Nathan Phillips/CBC)

Poll Tracker

Get the latest projections from our Poll Tracker, which aggregates all publicly available polling data to give poll averages, seat estimates and probabilities of winning.

You can also hear the latest polls using your smart speaker. Here's how to make it work.

Swing ridings

We've identified 60 ridings across the country that tell the story of where the election will be won and lost.

From Victoria to St. John's East, a look at the 60 different ridings that will tell the story of the campaign ahead. (Skodt McNalty/CBC)

Fact check

A lot of claims are made during an election but not all of them are true. We're taking a closer look at what parties are saying, complaining and tweeting about — and if there's any truth to it.

'Fake news'

This election, more than ever, will be plagued by misinformation and disinformation, pushed by partisans, bots and even parties. We've got a team investigating this and any attempts to disrupt the election.

We've also created a chat bot tool to take you through misinformation and disinformation where it is commonly found — on Facebook. You can launch that here.

Debate nights

CBC will be co-hosting two nights of leaders' debates as part of the Canadian Debate Production Partnership: one in English on Oct. 7 and the other in French on Oct. 10. Both will be streamed online, on television, on radio and on several social platforms in multiple different languages.

Six party leaders will take part in one English and one French debate hosted by the Canadian Debate Production Partnership. The leaders are Elizabeth May (Green Party), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Andrew Scheer (Conservative), Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois) and Maxime Bernier (People's Party of Canada). (Canadian Debate Production Partnership)

Political podcasts

For those who prefer to listen, we've got a plethora of political podcasts to guide you through each party's campaign.

Party Lines , a political primer for the everyday citizen with Rosemary Barton and Elamin Abdelmahmoud. Every Thursday.

, a political primer for the everyday citizen with Rosemary Barton and Elamin Abdelmahmoud. Every Thursday. The Pollcast , a deep dive into the polls and historical trends with Éric Grenier. Every Thursday.

, a deep dive into the polls and historical trends with Éric Grenier. Every Thursday. The House offers analysis on the week's happenings and interviews with big political newsmakers, hosted by Chris Hall. Every Sunday.

offers analysis on the week's happenings and interviews with big political newsmakers, hosted by Chris Hall. Every Sunday. And Front Burner, CBC News' daily podcast, will devote specific episodes to political coverage with CBC journalists and host Jayme Poisson. Daily.

Election newsletter

Get the most up-to-date election news in our daily election newsletter, produced by the politics bureau in Ottawa. You can add your email below.