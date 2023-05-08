Canada expelling diplomat accused of targeting MP Michael Chong's family

The federal government is expelling a diplomat accused of targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong's family.

The government has been under intense pressure to sanction Zhao Wei, who reportedly played a role in attempts to gather information on Chong's family in Hong Kong in 2021 following the MP's condemnation of Beijing's conduct in the Xinjiang region as genocide.

"We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs," Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home."

The Globe and Mail, citing a top secret document from 2021, reported last week that the Chinese government was targeting a Canadian MP. An unnamed security source reportedly told The Globe that Zhao was allegedly working on efforts to target Chong's family in China.