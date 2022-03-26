Canada, Europe to co-host social media fundraiser for displaced Ukrainians
Around 10 million people have been displaced by the war, UN estimates
Canada and the European Commission will spearhead an international fundraising campaign to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
The fundraising effort, called "Stand Up For Ukraine," will engage politicians, artists and businesses, among others, and is to culminate with an April 9 pledging event to be hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
They are partnering with the international advocacy organization Global Citizen to raise funds for the humanitarian crisis spawned by the worst fighting in Europe since the Second World War.
A statement from Trudeau's office says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is inviting musicians, actors, athletes, business leaders, politicians and anybody else so inclined to take part in a large-scale social media rally.
The goal is to raise money to help the millions of refugees and internally displaced Ukrainians forced to flee their homes following the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of their country.
The UN estimates 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the conflict, with more than 3.5 million fleeing to other countries. Most of those — over two million — are in Poland.
Canada has said it will take an "unlimited" number of Ukrainian refugees, allowing them to live and work in this country for up to three years. The United States said this week it would accept 100,000 refugees .
Trudeau and von der Leyen met this week in Brussels on the prime minister's second trip to Europe in two weeks to confer with allies on the Russian attack.
