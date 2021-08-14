Where the main party leaders are on Day 9 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 8 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Atlantic Canada:

8:30 a.m. ET making an announcement in Halifax on health care and holding a media availability.

He is also expected to visit St. John's, N.L.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Ottawa:

11 a.m. making an announcement and holding a media availability at the Westin Hotel at 11 Colonel By Dr.

6:45 p.m. holding a virtual telephone town hall with Ontario residents from the Westin Hotel.

8:30 p.m. holding a virtual telephone town with Manitoba residents from the Westin Hotel.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Montreal:

9:15 a.m. making an announcement on climate change in Parc Jeanne Mance.

1 p.m. visiting local businesses with NDP candidate for Rosemont-LaPetite-Patrie Alexandre Boulerice and NDP candidate for Papineau Christine Paré.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

9:35 a.m. holding a press conference on ethics in Parc Champlain, a neighbourhood park in Trois-Rivières.

1:40 p.m holding a press conference on wage subsidies and political parties at Parc des Roseraies in Anjou, a borough of Montreal.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto: