Where the main party leaders are on Day 8 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 8 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in the Atlantic Canada:

Campaign events in New Brunswick and P.E.I.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in British Columbia:

10 a.m. PDT making an announcement at the Last Door Recovery Centre at 323 8th St. in News Westminster, B.C.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Toronto:

9:30 a.m. will join Mike Layton, Toronto city councillor and Jack Layton's son, to mark the 10th anniversary since Jack Layton's death. Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. W.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

1 p.m. party platform release in Sainte-Hyacinthe.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto: