Where the main party leaders are on Day 7 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's major political parties are on Day 6 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has no public events scheduled

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Edmonton and Delta, B.C.

1 p.m. makes an announcement and holds a media availability at the Winnifred Stewart Association, 11130 131 St. NW

10 p.m. will attend an event with supporters at Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Toronto:

10 a.m. makes announcement on rental costs at The Roof at Soco, 75 Lower Simcoe St.

1:30 p.m. visits with volunteers at a vaccination clinic at Stock Yards Village, 1980 St Clair Ave W, Unit 4

2:20 p.m. meets with supporters at Parkdale–High Park candidate Paul Taylor's campaign office, 2150 Bloor St. W

3:10 p.m. meets with supporters at Davenport candidate Alejandra Bravo's campaign office, 1197 Bloor St. W.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec:

9:00 am visits the campaign office in Beloeil, 940 Richelieu St., and gives press briefing and remarks on the record of the Liberal government.

10:50 a.m. visits community bazaar at the McMasterville Town Hall 255, Constable Blvd., followed by afternoon visits to local businesses and meeting with youth

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto: