Where the party leaders are on Day 6 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's main political parties are on Day 6 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Winnipeg

9:45 a.m. ET making an announcement and holding a media availability. He'll be joined by Doug Eyolfson, Liberal candidate for Charleswood—St.James—Assiniboia—Headingley.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is in Winnipeg and Saskatoon

11 a.m. ET making an announcement and holding a media availability at Bison Transport, at 1001 Sherwin Rd. in Winnipeg.

9 p.m. ET attending an event with supporters at the Kickin' Horse Saloon at 503 Ruth St. West in Saskatoon.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Edmonton

1 p.m. ET visiting the Cowessess First Nation and speaking to the media.

2 p.m. ET visiting the Cowessess gravesite.

6 p.m. ET visiting local Regina business 13th Avenue Food and Coffee House, at 3136 13th Ave., with NDP Regina-Lewvan candidate Tria Donaldson.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Quebec

9:30 a.m. ET holding a press conference on climate change with several Bloc candidates in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

2:15 p.m. ET holding a press conference on the oil industry at 295 Rue Saint-Louis in LeMoyne, a neighbourhood in Longueuil.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is in Toronto